John Authur Monteith Jr., 89, passed away in Port Saint Lucie, Florida while visiting his winter home. Mr. Monteith was born on November 27, 1931 on Forney Creek to the late John and Mary Monteith.

He served his country in the United States Army and participated in Operation Castle, the only hydrogen bomb detonation. After the Army he pursued a career with Colonial Pipeline working as a District Manager.

John was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church of Bryson City, and Northeast Baptist Church in Atlanta, among others when he was traveling. He loved to talk about his heritage, the road to nowhere, and was proud of being raised on Forney Creek on the north shore area. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors. In particular, he enjoyed travelling in his RV. He was a loving man and will be dearly missed by those that knew him.

He is survived by two daughters, Ann Monteith Warren (Donald) and Michelle Monteith Hollis (Michael); one son, Michael Truett Monteith (Carol); five grandchildren, Shelly Truett Spurgeon, Anna Caroline Monteith, Tiffany Anne Warren, Thomas Henry Warren, and Michael Truett Monteith Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends and a very special companion, his poodle Princess, which he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Anne Truett Monteith and his brothers and sisters.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 2:00pm at The First Baptist Church of Bryson City. Reverend John Tagliarini officiated.

Burial followed at Swain Memorial Park.

Michael Monteith Jr., Thomas Warren, Don Warren, Mike Hollis, Thomas Hollis, and Jimmy Douthit served as pallbearers.

The family received friends from 12:00 until 2:00 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to First Baptist Church of Bryson City or Northeast Baptist Church. Crisp Funeral Home assisted the Monteith family with arrangements.