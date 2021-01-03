Body

Johnny Ray Page age 64, of Bryson City passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1956 to the late Hal and Jean (Crowder) Fuller. He worked 35 years for RC Cola. He was a little league softball coach at Bryson City.

Johnny will be dearly missed by his wife Dolores, son Riley, and two grandsons Easton and Levi, step-daughters, Christina, and Madeline Carter and his dog Susie.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Rickey and Bobby Page.

He is survived by one sister Patty and one brother Burgess (Bull) Page, cousins Nellie Denten (Joe), June Nations (Perry), Cleve Fuller.

He will be dearly missed by many good friends and family members, Chris Lewis, Buster Howard, Mike Parris and many more.

Johnny never met a stranger. He was always helpful and giving and always had a smile for everyone. If you wanted to know the weather he was always up to date on that. He was always cutting up and going on with everyone.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.