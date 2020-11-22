Body

Joyce Ann Smith, 62, of Bryson City passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1958 in Swain County to the late Alex and Glenna Kirkland.

Joyce never met a stranger and was considered a mother by many people. She loved camping and fishing. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandbabies. Joyce was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Lackey; two sons, Andy and Cassidy Smith; six grandchildren, Isaiah, Haylee, Reggie, Jasmine, Parker, and Desmond Smith; three sisters, Melinda Kirkland, Lois Waters, and Sara Greene; two brothers Junior Kirkland and Raymond Kirkland; her previous husband, Jesse Smith and numerous nieces, nephews, and special family members.

She was preceded in death by a son, Reggie Smith and one sister Linda Kirkland.

A funeral service was held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Reverend Marty Pressley officiated. Burial followed at Lauada Cemetery.

The family received friends from 10:00am until 11:00am, one hour prior to the service.

Crisp Funeral Home assisted the Smith family with arrangements.