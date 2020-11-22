Body

Lillian Elizabeth Crisp “Lil”, 89 of Bryson City, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She was the daughter of the late McClellan Messer and Sally Jenkins Birchfield.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Bailey, a brother, McClellan “Bud” Messer, a sister, Katherine Birchfield and grandson, Joshua Bailey.

Lillian is survived by two sons, Freddie H. Bailey (Joan) and Harold Bailey, daughter, Peggy Seay (Jim), grandsons, Bill Bennett (Bobbie), Matt Bailey (Aimee), and Freddie Bailey Jr.; brothers, Harry Birchfield (Betty), Sam Birchfield (Hazel); sisters, Vivian Messer Daniels, Polly Baines, Barbara Moore, Carolyn Joines (Jerry).

A graveside service was held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Jenkins Cemetery on Highway 19 South, in Bryson City, NC. Reverend Eddie Stillwell officiated.

Pallbearers were Matt Bailey, Freddie Bailey Jr, Chad Cody, Jordan Cody, Dawson Cody and Kelly Burnett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to their favorite charity.