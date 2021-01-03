Body

Martha Ophelia Allen, age 77, of the Addie community passed away Dec 20th 2020 at Harris Regional Hospital from Covid-19.

Martha was born in Boaz, Alabama, to the late Benjamin and Victoria (nee Murdock) Gable.

She was a quiet and kind hearted soul who was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother,and great grandmother.

She was an avid member of the Sylva Senior center and enjoyed line dancing, playing cards, exercise and taking trips with her various friends there.

She is survived by her son, Gwin B Allen Jr.; daughter, Vicky A Hawkins; grandchildren, Ben Allen, Lauren Allen, Abigail Hawkins, Amelia Hawkins; sisters, Diane Marable, Jeanette Sims,Barbara Gilbert and Kathy Smith; great-grandson, Braylon Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gwin B. Allen Sr., who she had a long and happy marriage with. Her sisters, Linda Bartlett, Melba Porter, and Edaline Jones.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harris Regional Hospital. Their care and comfort in her illness was exemplary. The family wishes to thank all of the friends and family in NC and other states for their heartfelt wishes and willingness to help.

We ask that everyone wear a mask if not for yourself then for your fellow man.