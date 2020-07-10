Body

Mary Lee McMahan Potter aged 79 of Bryson City NC, beloved wife of Durward W Potter, left this earth on the evening of Tuesday, June 23rd 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Beatrice Pilkington McMahan and Glenn McMahan.

She leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and will miss her so very much.

Daughters, Lisa Coday and husband Leahman, Vera Visser and husband Martin.

Grandchildren, Elliott Shell, Patrick Shell, Morgan Coday, Marley Simmons and great grandson Elliott Shell Jr. They adored their MeMe.

Brothers, Pat McMahan and wife Sandy, Jerry McMahan and wife Donna.

Brother and sister- in -laws, George and Helen Potter, Dan and Wanda Potter, their children and grandchildren.

Special nieces Erin and Tara.

She also leaves behind a stepfamily that meant so much to her. Durward Jr, Tim Sr and wife Doria, their children and grandchildren.

Mary Lee was a beautiful woman inside and out with an easy smile and a quick temper. A feisty little thing. She was known for her wonderful cooking and her generous heart.

She was a free spirit with an inquiring mind and an amazing book collection.

We hope she now knows the secrets of the pyramids, if UFO’s exist, where Jesus spent his lost years and that heaven has rose bushes.

Our hearts hurt but our memories are many and they are wonderful.

The family will hold a private memorial.