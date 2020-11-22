Body

Michael Gordon Lindsay, 71, of Bryson City and Wilcox, Arizona, passed away on November 2, 2020. Mr. Lindsay was born on March 9, 1949, in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Gordon and Leona Lindsay.

He was self-employed with his own construction company in the power plant construction industry. Michael was an avid aviator; in addition, he enjoyed raising steers that he would, in turn, donate for the benefit of children’s homes. He also served his country in the United States’ Army.

Mr. Lindsay is survived by his wife, Debora Lindsay, of forty-five years. In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Mary Stiles (Gil Crouch) of Wesser Creek, North Carolina, and Peggy Curtis of Murphy, North Carolina; two nieces; two grandnieces and one grandnephew.

At the request of Michael, no services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to his favorite charity, Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Donations (checks and money orders only) can be mailed to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or made online at www.stjude.org.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the Lindsay family.