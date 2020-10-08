Body

Michael William Hatcher, 64, of Bryson City passed away on October 4, 2020.

He was born on June 17, 1956 in Miami, Florida to the late Timothy and Doris Hatcher.

Michael served in the United States Navy and worked as a mechanic his whole life.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Renee Hatcher, of 33 years. In addition, he is survived by one daughter, Amanda Elizabeth McMahan (Christopher); two sons, Michael William Hatcher and Christopher Patrick Hatcher (Kisha), four grandchildren, Elizabeth McMahan, Aiden McMahan, Allen McMahan, and Brendyl Hatcher; two brothers, Tim Hatcher (Jodi) and Greg Hatcher (Anne) as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Reverend Eddie Stillwell will officiate. He will be buried at sea at a later date by the United States Navy.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am until 11:00am, one hour prior to the service.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the Hatcher family with arrangements.