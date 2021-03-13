Body

Mildred Elizabeth Gibby, 87, of the Deep Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 6, 2021.

A native of Swain County, she was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Rhoda Brown. In addition, she was preceded in death by sisters Mae Evans (Mac), Hester Morrow (Charles), Hazel Jacks (Bud), and Geneva McCracken (Britt); brothers, Andy Brown (Lois), Albert Brown (Francis), and Gene Brown (Nina), and grandson, Joshua Gibby.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ray Gibby; one son, Russell Gibby (Nancy); granddaughter, Jennifer Graves (Timmy); grandson, Jeremiah Gibby; great granddaughters, Kayla Fortner (Jose), and Haley Gibby. She also had one great great granddaughter, Koraline Arellano.

Mildred worked for Belk all of her adult life until she retired. She was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Friday March 12, 2021 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Cogdill will officiate.