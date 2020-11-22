Body

Funeral services for Mrs. Edith Pauline “Polly” Fisher, 89 of Cookeville and formerly of Cherokee, NC, were held Wednesday, November 11 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home with Rev. Tom McCulley and Chaplain Melinda Bilbrey officiating.

Her family received friends Wednesday from 4 p.m. until time of services.

Additional services were Friday at 2 p.m. (E.S.T) at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, NC with visitation 1 hour prior to the services. Interment followed in Campground Cemetery.

Polly passed away Monday afternoon November 9, 2020 in Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

She was born Wednesday, June 18, 1931 in Cherokee, NC to the late Curtis and Lona Parker Cooper.

Polly formerly worked with the UT Extension Offices in Clay County. She was a member of Trinity Assembly in Algood, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bartlett Harold Fisher Sr., sons, Michael Lee Fisher and Harold Bartlett Fisher, Jr; sister, Joan Lambert; and four brothers, C.J., Harry, Richard, and Kelly Cooper.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Ronnie) Smith of Maynard, AR; grandchildren, Paul (Amy) Bailey, Tara Sargent, and LaTonya Fisher; great grandchildren, Jordan Bailey, Korry (Tyler) Cole, Caleb Bailey, Nichole Sargent, and Braxton Fisher; great-great grandson, Liam Cole; and sister, Maxine Hyde of Cherokee, NC.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org.

Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home (931) 526-6111. You may share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.