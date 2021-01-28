Body

Patrick Stewart Halverson, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home in San Diego, CA on Friday, January 15th.

Pat’s roots in Swain County extend back to his youth having been raised by his aunt and uncle Johnnie and Genevieve Becker of the Alarka community. He never forgot the people he knew and especially the mountains he loved so much.

Pat proudly served his country as a nuclear weapons officer aboard nuclear submarines for 21 years. After retirement, Pat held positions in nuclear energy and the automotive industry in various parts of the world.

Upon settling in California, Pat was employed by and retired from Toyota Motor Corp. in L.A. as “Corporate Business Operations Manager” for the North American division.

Pat was preceded in death by mother Billie Reed and brother Steve Halverson. He is survived by his wife Bobbie of 46 years and the love of his life, his daughter Kathrine Courtney (K.C.) both of San Diego.

Pat will be greatly missed by his family and the Becker family who long ago adopted Pat as their “Brother.”