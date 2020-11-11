Body

Paul Richard Jacobsen, age 90, of Silver Spring, MD and most recently, Bryson City, NC, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nancy Jacobsen and the son of the late Winfred and Edna Jacobsen.

He spent his career working with the American Red Cross.

He is survived by one daughter; Juliet Jacobsen Kastorff of Bryson City, NC, one son; Nelson (Jessica) Jacobsen of Washington, DC, and two granddaughters; Isabella Jacobsen and Skye Jacobsen.

No services are planned at this time. In memory of Paul, a donation to the American Red Cross or the Scotties Rock Foundation would be appropriate.

