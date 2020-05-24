Body

Reona Mae Calhoun DeHart, 80, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Monday May 18, 2020. A native of Swain County she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Myrtle Crisp Calhoun. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one sister Irene Calhoun.

She is survived by one son, Kelvin DeHart and wife Teresa of Franklin, NC; one grandson, Dylan DeHart of Franklin; one brother, Wayne Calhoun and wife Shelda of Bryson City; two sisters, Vivian Cook and husband Wade and Ellen Monteith and her late husband David all of Bryson City, and one niece, Mary Ann Graham and husband Curtis of Bryson City.

A graveside service was held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Lauada Cemetery in Bryson City, NC.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM Until 2:00 PM Wednesday at the cemetery.