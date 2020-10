Body

Reuban Ball Jr. 71 of Bryson City passed away October 7, 2020. A native of Swain County he was the son of the late Reuben Ball Sr. and Carrie LeQuire Ball. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a son Brian Ball.

He is survived by his wife Betty Johnson Ball; one son, Russell Ball and wife Nicki and their children, and a grandson Douglas Ball.

No services are planned at this time.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.