Reva Rebecca Wike Chamberlin

Body

January 21, 1933 – January 12, 2021 (age 87)

On Tuesday, January 12th, the matriarch of the Chamberlin family, Reva Chamberlin, 87, left peacefully from the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family to enter into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.

She was welcomed into heaven by her daughter, Maria DeShields Austin of Chattanooga, parents, Sam and Marie Wike, older brother, Hoover Wike of Whittier, North Carolina.

Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 63 years, Charles “Chuck” Chamberlin, daughter, Suzie (Eric) Kessler, son, Samuel “Eddy” (Kim) Chamberlin, brothers and sisters in western North Carolina, Daniel Wike, Betty Britnall, Margie Gibson, William Wike, and Cormal Wike. She will be missed by her loving and loveable grandchildren: Drew DeShields. Christopher (Austin) Griffy, Joshua Austin, Dylan, Zachery, and Katie Kessler, Ariel and Karle Chamberlin, and several great-grandchildren.

Reva was a lifelong learner, a stout believer of the importance of education and a 1950 honor graduate from Swain H.S. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree Summa Cum Laude at Tennessee Temple University. She furthered her education at the University of Chattanooga earning her Masters Degree Summa Cum Laude.

Reva appreciated the power of education and dedicated herself to the teaching profession. She taught English at Ooltewah High School where she had an impressive career until her retirement. She had a no-nonsense, direct style of teaching which was also effective in parenting her three children whom she loved unconditionally.

Reva Chamberlin was a spiritual woman whose unwavering Christian faith was inspiring. She was a long time member of Middle Valley Baptist Church. She was a devoted disciple of Christ constantly studying and sharing God’s Word.

The family would like to especially recognize and thank the tender loving care given by her granddaughters Ariel and Katie over the past year. The family also would like to thank the dedicated caregivers who gave Reva such wonderful attention and comfort.

There will be no visitation, due to restrictions, a private memorial will be limited to immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at https://billygraham.org/give/give-online/ Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com, 423-877-3524.