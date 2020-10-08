Richard Warburton Matthes

Body

Mr. Matthes passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on January 2.5, 1938 to Roland & Edith Croft Matthes. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Carl, his brother-in-law, Glen Alderman and his parents-in-law, Lawrence & Vi Matthes.

Mr. Matthes retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a Chief Metalsmith with 22 years of service and 11 years as a Federal employee at the Coast Guard repair facility in Elizabeth City, NC,

Besides Mr. Matthes, his sons Stephen and David have also served in the Coast Guard for a total of 66 years. His son-in-law, Jeremy Dinsmore, served in the US Air Force for 20 years.

Richard moved to Whittier in 2000 with his wife Sheila of 53 years. He volunteered at the Bryson City hospital Thrift store for a number of years.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by sons Stephen (Lisa), David (Kim); and daughter Vicki (Jeremy) Dinsmore; grandchildren Alex, Emily (Dakota), Chase (Leslie), Jared, Samantha and Andrea; his sister Barbara Alderman; nephews Tim & Todd; nieces Joni, Jennifer and Courtney; brothers-in-law, Dale and Paul Matthes; also his very special friends, Mario Augustin, Ken Stewart and Hezekiah Delapp.

A special, thank you to his care givers and the Harris Hospice nurses and Chaplain, Colin and Dr. Wolf.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time.

Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Disease Research at PO BOX 4777, New York, New York 10163-4777.