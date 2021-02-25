Roberta Dunlap Sumpter

Body

August 17, 1940-February 16, 2021

Robyn was born in Mills River, NC to Robert and Rhonda Warlick Dunlap. She was older sister to Leone Dunlap McLester (Keith) of Rockingham, NC.

Robyn has a daughter, Leslie Smith Ray (Tim, deceased); two granddaughters, Lindsay and Katie of Centreville, MD; two nieces Chantelle Smith of Cherokee, NC and Jill McLester of Rockingham NC; two nephews Chris Smith (deceased) and Keith McLester Jr. of Rockingham NC; two stepdaughters Deidre Sumpter (Chris) of Bethlehem, PA and Elisa Jarrell of Chapel Hill, NC and two step-grandsons Ryan and Dylan.

While they were both volunteering at the Richmond Community Theater, Robyn met the love of her life, Glenn Sumpter, whom she married in 1982. They traveled, shared a passion for politics and intellectual pursuits and enjoyed their life together until Glenn’s passing in 2010.

Always a studious child, Robyn was led to pursue a higher education. She earned a BS in Education from Western Carolina University and an MA in History from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

She was employed as a Feature Writer for the Asheville Times and as an Adjunct Professor at both North Carolina-A&T and Appalachian State University.

For 26 years she was a teacher in the Richmond County School system; the majority of those as an Honors English teacher at Hamlet Junior High from which she retired in 2006.

Robyn’s passion for learning never wavered. She was an avid reader, an accomplished cook and she loved spending time supporting her community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hamlet,the Hamlet Women’s Club, the Richmond County Historical Society and held various positions in the North Carolina Democratic Party. She volunteered at the Hamlet Soup Kitchen and Hamlet Senior Center where she enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.

A Celebration of Robyn’s Life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be sent to the Rhonda Dunlap Scholarship Fund or the Glenn Sumpter Scholarship Fund at Richmond Community College, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Family of Mrs. Sumpter.

Online condolences may be made @www.harringtonfuneralhome.com