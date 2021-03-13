Body

Our beloved Mom and Nana passed away peacefully at the age of 85 years on March 7, 2021.

Ruth Cochran Carpenter was born on January 25, 1936 in Bryson City where she lived her entire life. Her husband and love of her life, Woodrow Carpenter, her loving parents, William Thomas Cochran and Nannie Simonds Cochran, and her sister, Cleo Cochran Carpenter, all preceded her in death.

Mom was always wonderfully and completely devoted to us, her children; Lori and Russell Jenkins and Kim Carpenter and her grandchildren; Erin, Alec, Maddie and Will, who have always been her absolute pride and joy. She also had so much love for many special relatives and friends, near and far, including Burlin Carpenter, her brother-in-law.

Mom happily spent her time being a sports, band, cheerleading and dance enthusiast while watching her children and grandchildren on playing fields, marching band fields, in dance studios, gymnasiums and stadiums. She was a youth director at Alarka Missionary Baptist Church for many years and loved being a second mom to so many of her “kids” there, cherishing all of the lives she touched. She was grateful being a part of her community and was a member of the Bryson City First Baptist Church and Bryson City Woman’s Club for many decades.

Mom was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman who loved the people in her life deeply. She shaped us all into who we are today, and we will miss her loving presence every day.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Bryson City. Reverends John Tagliarini and Ted Duncan officiated, and burial was at Swain Memorial Park, Bryson City.

The family received friends from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm Wednesday just prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be made in Mom’s honor to the Carrie Abbott Scholarship Fund of the Bryson City Woman’s Club, c/o Shirley Sutton, PO Box 532, Bryson City, NC 28713.