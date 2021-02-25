Body

Sandra Roberson Bradshaw, 76, of the Tobacco Branch Community and formerly of Pelzer SC, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday February 16, 2021.

A native of Pelzer SC and longtime resident of Graham County, NC she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Roberson.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years Owen Bradshaw of the home; three children, Pam Harrison (Johnny) of Williamston, SC, Donna Boroughs of Pelzer, SC, and Jeremy Bradshaw (Caitlyn) of Almond, NC; three grandchildren, Sean, Haley (Cody), Whitney, and Aidan; two great grandchildren, Harper, Finley, Kameron, and Harrison; one brother, Steve Roberson (Merry); her mother-in-law, Blanche Bradshaw; one brother-in-law, Dwight Bradshaw (Cindy); one sister-in-law, Sharon Crisp (Doug), and many close friends.

Funeral services were held 10:00 AM Saturday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Randy Collins officiated.

The funeral service was live streamed on the funeral home website at www.crisp

funeralhome.org under the obituary for Sandra.

The family received friends from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

A graveside service was held 3:00 PM Saturday at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Pelzer, SC. Rev. Daniel Fortney officiated.