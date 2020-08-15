Body

Sharon Lang, 79, of the Kirkland Creek Community went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020. A native of St. Petersburg, FL and 25 year resident of Bryson City, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Metz.

She loved the Lord, her family and friends.

She was a member, secretary and treasurer at Victory Baptist Church in Bryson City.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Lang; children, Richard Lang, Kevin Lang and wife Andrea, Daryl Lang and wife Francine; five grandchildren, Amber, Amanda, Shelby, Kelly and Sara Lang; and one great grandchild, Avery Lang.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 am Thursday at Swain Memorial Park. Rev. Brian Schuler officiated.

Crisp Funeral Home assisted the family.