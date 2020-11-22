Body

Therese McHan Rooks, age 59, went to join her Heavenly Father in her mansion in the sky on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Therese was a graduate of Swain County High School and Western Carolina University, a long-time employee at Walmart and a faithful member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Shirley McHan, her brother Marvin McHan, her grandparents Emlis and Emily McHan and Robert and Lillie Arvey as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who welcomed her home.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Beth McHan, a niece Michelle (Dan) Hoover, nephews, Jake (Kristen) and Nathan McHan.

Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Saturday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Cogdill officiated. Burial was in the Tabor Cemetery in the Brush Creek Community in Swain County.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at the Funeral Home.