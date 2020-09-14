North Shore Cemetery Association to host reunion

Body

The North Shore Cemetery Association will be hosting a downscaled version of the Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This will be a ‘drop-in event’ to accommodate those who want to see some of the others they have been missing. There will be no organized services or agenda.

We are asking participants bring lawn chairs and other items necessary for an outdoor picnic while maintaining social distancing. If you are from an area with increasing COVID-19 cases and you have not taken the proper precautions, we would appreciate you not attending. If you are feeling unusually tired, weak, ill, running a temperature, have respiratory distress, or have any symptom consistent with COVID-19, we want you to see your doctor or other health professional and attend later when you are well and safe so you will not endanger others. If you are in a high-risk group, you may want to consider waiting until risks are minimized before attending or until a reliable cure or vaccine is available.

We are asking that all participants wear masks when in close proximity of others and to wear gloves to minimize body contact with surfaces others might touch. We need to minimize airborne vapors, skin contact, and risks as much as possible. And please, until it is safe to do so, no handshakes, hugs, or other displays of affection. We are also asking that you bring your own food, snacks, and drinks, as we will not be ‘pot lucking’ until it is safe to do so. Current guidelines do not allow the use of the same serving spoon or sharing from open containers. We will also be limited to the number of people in one area per state guidelines for Sept. 20. What this means is that some of us may have to cross the road and gather in the picnic area or separate to another area in the field around the picnic shelter. Currently, outdoor groups are limited to a maximum of 25.

We realize a lot of people may be disappointed with all of the changes and requirements and we share in your disappointment. No one wants to honor those buried on the North Shore or to share in fellowship with others more than we do. However, we need to observe all guidelines and safe practices to ensure both our safety and yours.

The reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Deep Creek Picnic Shelter north of Bryson City from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. You can follow directional signs from US 19/74 to the Deep Creek Entrance. The picnic shelter will be straight ahead ¼-mile on your left.