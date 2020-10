Body

On Thursday, Sept. 24, a Swain County Grand Jury convened to hear cases.

Nolan Billy Bennett was indicted for first-degree murder in the death of Austin Cody Fuller, who died on Aug. 12, 2020.

Fuller died in a shooting incident at Franklin Grove Road, which Swain County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Bennett, 23, is being held at the Swain County Detention Center with no bond.