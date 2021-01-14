Construction on 74 to continue through spring

Work to repair a section of US 74 where a spring underground had caused a slow landslide continues. NCDOT said the contractor is now beginning with the fill and the work should be finished in May. For people who drive the stretch of US 74 between Bryson City and Hyatt Creek, slowing into the one-lane pattern has become second nature. Work to fix an issue where a spring under the highway was… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.