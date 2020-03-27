Local band, Arnold Hill, online show to benefit The Giving Spoon

Body

Arnold Hill, a three-piece, Alternative Americana band from Western North Carolina, will be streaming a live acoustic show this Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m. on Facebook.

The band is teaming up with The Giving Spoon in Bryson City and The Community Table in Sylva to collect donations during the live stream concert. “Since we are unable to do this in a traditional setting, we are encouraging people to donate electronically to our PayPal, which we will disperse the funds directly to these two local services,” Arnold Hill said.

Arnold Hill brings a unique musical experience to every show they play. With a variety of musical backgrounds, the band will definitely cross genre lines like never before, bringing high energy and excitement! Formed in 2011 after meeting at Western Carolina University, band mates Mike Yow, Heath Brown, and Sam McCarson decided to make roots of their own in the Smoky Mountains, continuing to play their own special brand of music for all.

Find Arnold Hill on Facebook for the concert event page and the donation link.