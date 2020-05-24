Body

Joseph A. Greene, 84, of Bryson City passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Glen and Dessie Jones Greene.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Maney.

Joseph is survived by his children, Jo Anne Stephenson and husband Dennis, Jessie Greene, Edward Greene and Teresa Walls all of Bryson City; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and siblings, Juanita Milliner, Glenith Price and brother-in-law, Ernest Maney all of Brevard, Evelyn Woody, Kathy DeHart and husband Elmo, Paul Greene all of Bryson City and Bill Greene and wife Patrisha of Mt. Holly.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Swain Memorial Park. Rev. Tony Oliver officiated.

The family received friends from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday at the cemetery.