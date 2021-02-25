Body

Doris Orr Carson “Grandma Tody” 88 of Bryson City, left this walk of life early Monday morning on February 22, 2021, of natural causes after a period of declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family until the end.

A native of Swain County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Monroe and Minnie S. Wiggins.

In addition, she was preceded in death by sisters Ethel Puterbaugh, Etta Orr, Mildred Carson, Myrtle Slagle, Joyce Howard, and Janice Tucker; brothers, Luther Wiggins, Barron Wiggins, and Wade Wiggins, infant.

She is survived by one sister, Louise Maney of Brevard. Doris leaves behind her four beloved children, Sandra (Sam) Carter, of Richmond, Virginia, Danny (Teresa) Orr, David (Jennifer) Orr, and Darlene (Keith) Waldroup, all of Bryson City. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.

She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and a song leader. She LOVED to sing and was never ashamed to praise the Lord and thanked the Lord continually! She sang with the “Happy Voices Quartet” for many years and supported her husband as he pastored many churches. She was a living testimony of a Godly woman and precious mother!

Her grandsons are honored to be pallbearers, just as they did for their grandfather. Randy Greene, Shane Carter, Matthew Orr, Greg Orr, Jared Waldroup, and Joel Orr will serve as pallbearers. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home, on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00pm. Reverends Tim Barker and Kenny Ball will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service.

The family appreciates the calls, food, visits, prayers, and condolences. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate care given by David and Jennifer Orr.