Frank Edward Sutton, age 76, of Bryson City, passed away January 16, 2021.

Ed was born in Haywood County, NC to the late Henry Sutton and Evelyn Gentry Sutton Lowe.

Ed retired from Dayco after 37 years and he also ran a personal lawn care service for 20 years. An animal lover and avid golfer, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Sutton.

Ed is survived by his wife of over 28 years, Sandra, of the home; son, Jeff Sutton, of Bryson City; daughter, Tracy Ainsworth, of Robbinsville; stepson, Clinton Ensley, of Bryson City; grandchildren, Caleb Sutton, Lucas Sutton, Liberty Sutton, Ashton Ainsworth, Jaycee Ainsworth, Alyssa Hooper, Gavin Ensley, Alexis Stiles; nieces, Cindi and Cammie; and a circle of close friends.

Due to the pandemic protocols, a memorial service will be planned at a later date when conditions allow.

In lieu of flowers, rememberances can be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org OR to PAWS of Bryson City at pawsbrysoncity.org.