Body

James Harold Cook, 81, of Bryson City, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020.

He was born in Jackson County, North Carolina on January 7, 1939 to the late Robert Lee and Hattie Lee Cook. Mr. Cook worked as a logger most of his life.

He was a family man and will be missed greatly by those that knew him.

He is survived by three children, Duane Cook (Susan), Angie Maennle (Frank), and Sonya Blankenship (Neil); seven grandchildren, Jessica (Chris), Ryan (Andy), Lauren (Austin), Matt (Sheena), Darren, Cameron, and Arizona; four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Jacey, and Braylen Dallas; one sister Ella Mae Croston; three brothers, Arch Cook, Ronnie Cook, and Carl Cook.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Aldena Cook; an infant son, Daryll James Cook; three sisters, Bernice Berbigler, Ruby Dotson and Helen Cook, and six brothers, Earl, Glen, Doyle, Gerald, R.L., and G.W. Cook.

A funeral service was held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 4:00pm at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Reverends Eddie Stillwell, Tim Barker, and Evan Brown officiated. Burial followed at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 2:00pm until 4:00pm prior to the service.

Matt Maennle, Darren Blankenship, Cameron Blankenship, Austin Shuler, Joey Cook, and Nolan McIntosh served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Bragg Jones, Randy Barker, Andy Edwards, Greyson Cook, Braylen Maennle, and Dallas Edwards.

Crisp Funeral Home assisted the Cook family with arrangements.