November 10, 1930 — November 29, 2020

Janice Wiggins Tucker, 90, of Hickory passed away peacefully to be with her eternal Father in Heaven Sunday, November 29th. She was surrounded by her beloved family.

Born on November 10, 1930 in Swain County near Bryson City NC to the late Harvey Monroe and Minnie Wiggins. She was one of twelve sisters and brothers raised on a large farm. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by so many family and friends. All those that knew her will remember her kindness and loving heart as she was always ready to lend a hand for others. The day came when she was no longer able to care for herself and entered Trinity Village assisted living and nursing care. A special thank you to all the nurses and staff there at Trinity who loved and cared for her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Herbert H Tucker, a daughter and son-in-law Wanda and Kelly Shook, and a granddaughter Tonia Clay.

She is survived by two daughters: June Clay and husband Robert, Connie Crawford and husband John; four grandchildren: Teresa (Ryan) Brakemeyer, Terry (Chandra) Crawford, Shanon (Jiles) Stanbury, and Austin (Brandi) Shook; eight great-grandchildren: Brandon Elrod, Emory Crawford, Avery (Emmaleigh) Gentry, Ethan Gentry, Alison Gentry, Abby Stanbury, Alex Brakemeyer, and Lee Brakemeyer; one great-great Grandchild, Jordan Elrod; two sisters: Louise Maney and Doris Carson.

A memorial and celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Janice Wiggins Tucker and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.