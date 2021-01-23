Body

Marilyn Joyce McDonald Hipps, 85, of Whittier went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021. A resident of Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Cora Medford McDonald.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Jack Hipps; one daughter Karen Hipps; twin infant siblings, a sister Beatrice Sue McDonald Earwood and a brother Virgil (Mac) McDonald; and one grandchild Shawn Harting.

She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Carbonneau of Maryville, TN, Sandra Ballew (Donnie) of Whittier; three grandchildren, Trevor Ballew (Amber), Danielle Carbonneau, Cody Carbonneau (Kim); great grandchild, Abigail Carbonneau; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Brian Schuler officiated.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Annette Crook and Deb Ballew for being her special care givers and to Four Seasons Hospice.