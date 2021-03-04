Body

Ronnie Joe Styles, 64, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 26, 2021.

A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Frank Styles and Martha Mae Styles Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Styles Dax; step father, Verlin Bud Jenkins, three sisters and one brother.

Ronnie was a member of Spruce Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Styles; son-in-law, Michael Dax; sisters, Bonnie Jenkins (Leroy), Julla Scruggs (Buddy Fortner), Lisa Jenkins, Beth Jenkins; brother-in-law, Monty Kirkpatrick (Becky); sisters-in-law, Kristi Hermes, Linda Hill (Ronnie); several nieces, nephews and a lot of good friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to John Fortner (Julla), and Nathan Henry Fortner.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.