Devils fall to 1-1, turn attention to home opener

Body

Playing its second-straight road game to open the season, Swain fell to Andrews, 36-14 to drop to a 1-1 record for the season.

Andrews notched two first quarter touchdowns to build a 14-0 barrier that Swain was unable to overcome. The scores were back-to-back, as some Andrews trickery resulted in consecutive possessions for the Wildcats.

“Our kids fought the whole game. I can’t fault anything for that,” said interim head coach Eric Stephenson. “They gave plenty of effort the entire football game, we just got down 14-0 early and it was just an uphill battle from there. They got an onside kick after they scored that first touchdown. That hurt. We just kept fighting and fighting and ran out of time.”

Senior quarterback Damian Lossiah threw for 127 yard and a touchdown for Swain on a night when the team struggled to get its rushing attack going. Lossiah was also Swain’s leading rusher for the game with 28 yards. Stephenson noted that the increased passing production was a less a product of schematics as it was adapting to the circumstances of the game.

“We kind of took what they gave us with that,” he said. “We try to stay balanced as much as possible but we definitely want to establish the run.”

Swain now turns its attention to Friday’s home opener. The Devils will host Rosman for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff following homecoming festivities.

“It’s the home opener, it’s homecoming, and everybody is excited and ready for the game,” said Stephenson. “I’m just glad we are finally getting a home game and able to be in front of our home crowd. Like I said, it’s homecoming, so hopefully we will have a good crowd and play a good ball game for them.”

Rosman enters the game 0-1 following a 56-6 bludgeoning at the hands of Robbinsville to open the season. The Tigers finished the 2019 season with a 1-10 record, including a 42-7 loss to Swain. Despite recent struggles, Stephenson said he his respect for the Rosman program is unwavering.

“They want to run the football,” he said of the Tigers. “They’ve always done a good program with their program down there at Rosman and I have a lot of respect for that program from years past. They are always a tough bunch and it will be a good football game.”

A limited number of tickets to the game are available for sale through the high school. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions with the current state limit at 30% capacity, about 1,100 seats.