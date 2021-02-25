Lady Devils Cheer team surprises trainer Powell with gifts of their appreciation

Body

A student athlete is no stranger to pain and injury and the importance of prevention. For athletes at Swain County High School, that’s where relying on Maroon Devils athletic trainer Carrie Powell comes in.

Lady Devils cheer team surprised Powell last week with a gift of thanks for all she does to keep the team athletes at their best.

Leading the way were cheerleaders Tsini McCoy and Isabella Garcia.

“It began because they wanted to show Carrie how grateful they were for her and everything she does,” explained head coach Kassie McMahan. “Carrie had been coming into practice a lot, and we always tease her about how late she stays at work (sometimes until 3 or 4 a.m.) So the girls knew that she worked constantly to get everything ready for them, especially this year with all the COVID protocols.”

The idea was first linked to Valentine’s Day but with the schedule, the gift didn’t come until the home game this past week.

Tsini and Bella purchased a huge Valentine’s card and had the varsity girls and boys basketball teams and the varsity cheerleaders sign it. Then, they collected money from the cheerleaders to support buying the baskets.

“Tsini, Bella and Bailey Cochran went shopping and organized the baskets,” said McMahan. “At halftime, we presented her with the baskets. Carrie does so much for each team and the girls wanted to show her that they are thankful, she always makes time for everyone and does whatever is needed to keep everyone safe.”

She added, “We as adults recognize that other schools aren’t always blessed with an athletic trainer that we have, but for the kids to also realize how lucky we are really shows how much Carrie does for them.”