Lady Devils stun Mustangs with strong 2nd half

Bryson City – The Lady Devils used a strong 2nd half to overcome a halftime deficit and stun visiting Smoky Mountain at home Monday. Swain outscored Smoky 46-31 in the 2nd half to take a 66-54 non-conference win over the Mustangs on Monday. For the game the Lady Devils shot 44% compared to the Mustangs 28%.

Sophomore post player Savana Smith paced Swain with a game high 24 points on 12 of 16 shooting from the floor. Mazie Helpman added 16 points 8 rebounds and 4 assists, while Amaya Hicks finished with 13 points 15 rebounds and 4 assists. Ashton Younce had 9 rebounds and 4 assists for Swain.

Bulldogs pull away

Bryson City – It didn’t take the states top ranked 1A women’s basketball team long to show why they are so highly ranked last Tuesday. Murphy jumped out to a 21-11 1st quarter advantage and never looked back in taking an 88-56 win over Swain. The Bulldogs placed four players in double figures, using all 10 of their dressed players throughout the game.

For the Lady Devils, Mazie Helpman led the way with a team high 18 points. Sophomore center Savana Smith had a solid game as well, before fouling out with 6:25 remaining in the 4th quarter. Smith scored 16 points and hauled in 8 rebounds with a pair of blocked shots. Amaya Hicks added 11 points and dished out three assists for Swain.