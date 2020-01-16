Maroon Devils down Robbinsville in overtime

Body

Robbinsville – The Maroon Devils earned a hard fought conference win at Robbinsville on Friday. It would take an extra period to decide the contest but the Devils prevailed 68-66. Robbinsville came back from being down 6 points to force overtime.

For the Maroon Devils Judaiah Littlejohn led the way with a game high 23 points, while Donnavin Groenewold added 16 points. Nick Millsaps finished with 9 points and 14 rebounds. Groenewold and Carter Kirkland dished out 3 assists each in the win.

Dominate against Murphy

Bryson City – Swain jumped out to huge surges at the start of each quarter last Tuesday night, and used that momentum to take a 86-76 conference win over Murphy. In the opening quarter Swain went on a 28-13 run, in the first half their lead reached as much as 22 points. Murphy closed the second quarter by pulling to within 12. It would be the same in the second half, as Murphy eventually cut the Swain lead to 7, but could get no closer.

Senior Nick Millsaps turned in a dominate performance on the inside for Swain, while Judaiah Littlejohn took care of lighting it up from outside. Littlejohn turned in a game high 26 points, despite being limited by foul troubles in the second half. For good measure Littlejohn added 8 rebounds 6 steals and 3 assists. Meanwhile Millsaps finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds to go along with 4 blocked shots.

Donnavin Groenewold finished with 15 points, which included a pair of big free throws down the stretch. Noel Wolf added 10 points and 4 assists, while Isaiah Collins chipped in 9 points and 11 rebounds.