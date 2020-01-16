Maroon Devils finish 7-3 at Uwharrie

Body

Asheboro – This past weekend the Maroon Devil wrestling team participated in the Uwharrie Pin Down Autism Super Duals Friday. The prestigious tournament featured teams from all over central North Carolina. Over the course of a grueling weekend the Devils finished an impressive 7-3. Swain also faced off against defending State 1A Champion Uwharrie Charter. The Maroon Devils more than held their own before falling 41-34.

Along the way Jonas Trejo and Nate Brock hit personal milestones as both wrestlers picked up their 100th career win. Only a handful of wrestlers in school history have 100 wins, so it is a huge achievement for Trejo and Brock.

Swain Co. 84 vs Bradford Prep

East Davidson 45 vs Swain 30

Swain 60 vs East Guildford 22

Swain 48 vs North Davidson 36

Swain 78 vs North Stanley 6

North Guildford 66 vs Swain 8

Swain 47 vs Oak Grove 30

Swain 47 vs Southern Guildford 29

Uwharrie Charter 41 vs Swain 34

Swain 45 vs West Brunswick 31