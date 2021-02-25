Maroon Devils football season starts Friday

Body

The long wait is over. The Maroon Devils will travel to Cherokee to face the Cherokee Braves in the first game of the delayed season Friday, Feb. 26. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. With restrictions on the number of people who can attend, Swain County Schools has upped its game for live broadcasts of games. Friday’s game will be available on the Maroon Devils Network Youtube channel. Updates will also be shared on their Facebook page.

In a video message on the Youtube page Tuesday, Toby Burrell, public information officer, explained the additions that include away games, JV games, and middle school games.

Since the start of the school year, the network has covered 50 broadcast events and there have been 9,000 hours of viewing, according to Burrell.

“You’re going to see a product we hope you’ll be extremely excited about,” he said of the Friday night special football coverage. He encouraged viewers to subscribe and like the videos.

Currently, the capacity for all North Carolina Athletic Association games is reduced under COVID-19 restrictions. For football games and other outdoor sporting events the limitation is 100 attendees.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office was anticipated to address the restrictions in the Covid-19 Emergency Team press conference Wednesday (after press time). It’s anticipated to be an increase to 40 percent.