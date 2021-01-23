Murphy overthrows Swain in high scoring game

Body

Swain County High Schoolboy’s basketball team scored 79 points and had five players notch double-figure point totals on Friday night. Most of the time that opening line would be accompanied by a recap of a Maroon Devil victory, but Swain’s hot-shooting night was eclipsed by an even brighter performance from host Murphy. The Bulldogs topped the Devils, 92-79, to hand the Devils its first loss of the season.

“I think they’re the most athletic team in the conference, and it was just kind of one of those nights where I just felt like they were on in all aspects of the game,” said Head Coach Scotty McMahan. “They just didn’t miss. We gave up easy baskets and didn’t help on defense.

We didn’t box out and gave them plenty of opportunities. If you score right at 80 points you think you should win, but you can’t give up 92. We didn’t give up but 100 total in the first two games.”

Isaiah Collins led Swain with 18 points. Judaiah Littlejohn netted 15 points, Cooper Hyatt 13, Cameron Blankenship 12, and Carter Kirkland 10. Eight players scored in all for the Devils in another balanced offensive attack.

McMahan expected a tough game from Murphy but still believes his team is in a position to make a run at a conference championship.

“I told them Friday after the game that we are still on track to do the things we are trying to do from a goal standpoint,” he said. “We just have to bring better energy in the ball game, and it starts with me. We have to do the little things better than we did Friday night and have the same mentality we had the first two games, and I think we’ll be okay.”

The team will host Robbinsville on Tuesday night, followed by Blue Ridge Early College on Friday. Swain defeated Robbinsville in both games last season, topping the Knights in overtime on January 10, 2020 and posting an eye-popping 100-86 victory a month later. The Devils easily dispatched Blue Ridge in both 2020 matchups.