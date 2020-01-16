Wrestlers make most of busy Saturday

Body

Enka – The Swain County Wrestling team had a busy Saturday this week! We sent wrestlers to the Enka Duals where we wrestled five team dual team matches and also sent a contingent to the Chief Osley B. Saunooke Tournament in Cherokee.

At Enka, Swain went 4-1 as a team with big wins over Watauga (60-21), Asheville High (68-12), North Buncombe (59-24), Madison (57-24) while dropping a lone match to Avery High School (55-24).

Wrestlers with a undefeated day at Enka included RJ Radford, Nathan Brock, Levi Trantham, Charlie Lambert, Thomas Allen and Brenn Si Jackson.

At the Cherokee tournament, Swain had three wrestlers bring home hardware. Dhruv Senghani placed 2nd while Adam Cotterman and Andrew Chavez both placed 4th.

The Swain County Middle School and High School wrestling teams traveled to Cherokee on Tuesday to take on Andrews and Cherokee in their first conference matches of the season.